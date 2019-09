Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Leave it to the federal government to create a nice benefit that no one can understand how to obtain. Case in point: The Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness. It’s been around for more than a decade, yet too many people find the rules overly complicated. For more explanation, the Director of education, workforce and income security issues at the Government Accountability Office, Melissa Emrey-Arras, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.