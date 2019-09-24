Listen Live Sports

GEAR Challenge gives prize to train federal managers on data-driven decision-making

September 24, 2019 9:03 am
 
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Congress and at least three administrations have pushed for data-driven decision-making at federal agencies. So have senior federal managers themselves. Now a group led by the Volker Alliance is proposing to try out specific curriculum to train a specific group of federal employees in use of data and evidence. The group has received a grand prize in the GEAR Challenge sponsored by the General Services Administration and the Office of Personnel Management. The president of the Volker Alliance, Thomas Ross, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share what they’re up to.

