For years the Indian Health Service, operated by the Health and Human Services Department, has struggled with healthcare quality and management issues. Now the HHS inspector general is urging Indian Health Service management to get a grip on what it takes to fix it. For details, Deputy Inspector General, Ruth Ann Dorrill joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

