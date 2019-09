Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When the time comes and you decide to retire from your federal career, what exactly is the first step? Certain pieces of the federal retirement process can leave you feeling uneasy. There are a few steps you can take to make the process smoother though. To find what they are, Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with federal retirement expert Tammy Flannagan on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

