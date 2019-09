Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Consolidating federal agency ethics operations under one office can be a good way to ensure consistency and efficiency. But when the Interior Department did so, it put the ethics office inside the legal office. Liz Hempowicz argues that could work against the public interest in federal ethics. She is director of public policy at the Project on Government Oversight, and she joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more explanation.

