You might have heard the widely reported fact that the federal government has not suffered a major cybersecurity breach in a couple of years. Trevor Logan argued, in reality, the government is as vulnerable as ever. In fact, he said agencies fail to meet even basic cybersecurity standards. He is cyber research associate at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

