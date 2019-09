Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For federal automobile fleets, the gasoline engine still reigns supreme. Of some 650,00 vehicles, two-thirds are conventionally powered. A lot use flex fuel — but hybrid and electric cars are still rare. For why, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with in with Andrew Von Ah, Director of Physical Infrastructure Issues at the Government Accountability Office.

