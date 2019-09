Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has long championed mobile access to its services. In fact, it has so many mobile apps, it’s developed a new one to help veterans keep track of it all and ultimately improve their access to health care. VA’s Director of Web and Mobile Solutions, Shawn Hardenbrook, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share the story of Launchpad.

