Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Pentagon would pull from Air Guard to create Space National Guard

September 4, 2019 9:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense Department formally stood up US Space Command last week as one of its first big steps toward expanding its space capabilities. As another one of the next steps, officials said they also want to create a Space National Guard. If Congress goes along with the idea, some of its initial personnel would likely be drawn from the Air National Guard. Lt. Gen Scott Rice is the director of the Air National Guard. He talked with Federal News Network’s Scott Maucione about how his component of the Air Force might contribute to the growth in demand for space forces. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Air Force Air National Guard All News Defense Defense News Federal Drive Hiring/Retention Management Other DoD Agencies Reorganization Scott Maucione Scott Rice Space Command space force Space National Guard Tom Temin Federal Drive Workforce

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
9|4 10th Annual Billington CyberSecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1774: First Continental Congress convenes in Philadelphia