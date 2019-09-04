Pentagon would pull from Air Guard to create Space National Guard

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense Department formally stood up US Space Command last week as one of its first big steps toward expanding its space capabilities. As another one of the next steps, officials said they also want to create a Space National Guard. If Congress goes along with the idea, some of its initial personnel would likely be drawn from the Air National Guard. Lt. Gen Scott Rice is the director of the Air National Guard. He talked with Federal News Network’s Scott Maucione about how his component of the Air Force might contribute to the growth in demand for space forces. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

