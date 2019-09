Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With cybersecurity among the top national security concerns, the Pentagon has been pushing for greater cybersecurity in its supply chain — all 300,000 companies in it. Now it’s unveiled what it calls a cybersecurity maturity model certification standard. Executive vice president and counsel at the Professional Services Council Alan Chvotkin joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more on how one corner of the contractor world views this development.

