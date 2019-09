Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal agencies and industry have been competing for scarce cybersecurity talent. Now a new group of people you might have overlooked has emerged as a talent source. People with neurological issues, such as autism, often have the skills and intelligence needed with the right training. This year’s GEAR Center challenge grand prize winner and the vice president for Strategic Engagement and Partnerships at the Mitre Corporation, James Cook, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details.

