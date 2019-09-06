Sammies finalist developed new system for airport runway safety

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As sophisticated as air transportation has become, the most basic mistakes can still occur. Take for example the time an Alaska Airlines flight landed using a taxiway, not the runway. That prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to turn to Emily Banuelos. She led a team that developed a whole new system as a team manager for the runway safety group at the FAA. She’s also a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. Hear more about her work on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.