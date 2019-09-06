Listen Live Sports

Sammies finalist developed new system for airport runway safety

September 6, 2019 9:48 am
 
As sophisticated as air transportation has become, the most basic mistakes can still occur. Take for example the time an Alaska Airlines flight landed using a taxiway, not the runway. That prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to turn to Emily Banuelos. She led a team that developed a whole new system as a team manager for the runway safety group at the FAA. She’s also a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. Hear more about her work on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

 

