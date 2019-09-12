State Dept.’s 2017 hiring freeze mostly hit civil service and eligible families

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Hiring freezes are at best a mixed blessing for large organizations. That appears true for the State Department, which underwent a really long hiring freeze in the first year of the Trump administration. Now the Office of Inspector General has documented the outcomes of the hiring freeze. For the highlights, Arne Baker, director of the Policy Implementation Division in the Office of Inspections, and Sandra Lewis, assistant inspector general for Inspections, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio.

