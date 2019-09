Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For the Transportation Security Administration, history has been a journey towards more, and more elaborate technology for screening people and things. Now it’s issued a request for information on a fresh technology support contract. For analysis of what’s ahead, Bloomberg Government senior analyst Cameron Leuthy spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

