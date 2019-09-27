Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
VA doctor has revolutionized the understanding of brain diseases

September 27, 2019 11:16 am
 
Awareness of widespread concussion and traumatic brain injury dangers has spread throughout the warfighting and sports domains. And much of the new science and knowledge is the result of work by Dr. Ann McKee. Colleagues say her work has revolutionized the understanding of brain diseases. She is the chief of neuropathology at the Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss her work.

