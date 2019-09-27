VA doctor has revolutionized the understanding of brain diseases

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Awareness of widespread concussion and traumatic brain injury dangers has spread throughout the warfighting and sports domains. And much of the new science and knowledge is the result of work by Dr. Ann McKee. Colleagues say her work has revolutionized the understanding of brain diseases. She is the chief of neuropathology at the Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss her work.

