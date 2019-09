Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Should members of Congress have office space inside the Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities, so they can meet with veteran constituents? Florida Rep. Brian Mast (R) has been doing just that, along with six other members of the state’s congressional delegation. Now VA has kicked them out, saying it needs the space back. For the latest on this dispute, Rep. Mast joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

