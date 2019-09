Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Suicides among veterans has become a vesting and persistent challenge for the Veterans Affairs Department. In recent months it’s been trying some new strategies to reach at-risk veterans before it’s too late. Dr. Matt Miller, the VA’s Acting Director for Suicide Prevention, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

