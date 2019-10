Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Army, which rolled out a new and comprehensive strategy for talent management, is all about recruitment and retention for the challenges ahead. For more details from the Association of the U.S. Army conference, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to the Assistant Army Secretary for Manpower and Readiness, Casey Wardynski.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.