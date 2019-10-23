Listen Live Sports

‘Best practices’ and password changes remain key for avoiding cyber threats

October 23, 2019 10:54 am
 
The federal government has avoided major cybersecurity breaches and data theft in the last couple of years. But it’s not immune to attacks. Recent domain-name-system, or D-N-S, attacks prove it. Ben April, the chief technology officer of Farsight Security, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin  for an analysis of the current situation.

