‘Best practices’ and password changes remain key for avoiding cyber threats

The federal government has avoided major cybersecurity breaches and data theft in the last couple of years. But it’s not immune to attacks. Recent domain-name-system, or D-N-S, attacks prove it. Ben April, the chief technology officer of Farsight Security, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for an analysis of the current situation.

