Bid protest filed against Air Force OASIS small business award

October 31, 2019 11:38 am
 
Support contracts are all about the people the contractor bids, their qualifications and experience. Sometimes contractors need to find and hire the people necessary for a successful bid. In one case, though, the Air Force gave a bidder a couple of days to do what can take a couple of months. With more on this protest case, procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

