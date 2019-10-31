Bid protest filed against Air Force OASIS small business award

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Support contracts are all about the people the contractor bids, their qualifications and experience. Sometimes contractors need to find and hire the people necessary for a successful bid. In one case, though, the Air Force gave a bidder a couple of days to do what can take a couple of months. With more on this protest case, procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.