Budget impasse still possible with 1 month left in continuing resolution

October 21, 2019 8:52 am
 
The continuing resolution that’s funding the government at the moment expires exactly one month from now. To head off a government shutdown, Congress and the White House need to reach agreement on either a set of full appropriations bills, or another CR. But talks are hung up over the exact issue that prompted the last shutdown – money for the president’s border wall. David Hawkings is editor-in-chief at The Fulcrum. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about what looks to be another impasse.

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

