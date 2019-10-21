Budget impasse still possible with 1 month left in continuing resolution

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The continuing resolution that’s funding the government at the moment expires exactly one month from now. To head off a government shutdown, Congress and the White House need to reach agreement on either a set of full appropriations bills, or another CR. But talks are hung up over the exact issue that prompted the last shutdown – money for the president’s border wall. David Hawkings is editor-in-chief at The Fulcrum. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about what looks to be another impasse.

