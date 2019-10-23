Census Bureau to hire a half-million part-timers for 2020 headcount

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Census Bureau is has launched its recruitment drive to hire 500,000 people nationwide to become part-time enumerators for next year’s decennial census. With the start of the 2020 count fast approaching, Dale Kelly, the head of the field division for the bureau, told Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin most of the new hires will be used for visits to households that don’t respond to online, telephone and mail-in questionnaires.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.