Census Bureau to hire a half-million part-timers for 2020 headcount

October 23, 2019 12:25 pm
 
The Census Bureau is has launched its recruitment drive to hire 500,000 people nationwide to become part-time enumerators for next year’s decennial census. With the start of the 2020 count fast approaching,  Dale Kelly, the head of the field division for the bureau, told Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin  most of the new hires will be used for visits to households that don’t respond to online, telephone and mail-in questionnaires.

