The background checking process for security clearance is becoming a continuous thing, with ongoing monitoring of databases for clues to changes in cleared peoples’ situations. Continuous monitoring can extend to the insider threat, according to RAND Corporation Senior International and Defense Researcher David Luckey. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share more details.

