Contractors concerned shrinking Pentagon lacks ability to hear ideas on efficiency

October 29, 2019 10:15 am
 
Contractors feel they have a lot of good ideas for how the Defense Department can become more efficient. But many of them are getting the feeling that staff reductions in the administrative side of the Pentagon means no one has the time to hear from industry. For more on this thinking, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to long-time federal sales consultant Larry Allen.

