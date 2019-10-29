Contractors concerned shrinking Pentagon lacks ability to hear ideas on efficiency

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Contractors feel they have a lot of good ideas for how the Defense Department can become more efficient. But many of them are getting the feeling that staff reductions in the administrative side of the Pentagon means no one has the time to hear from industry. For more on this thinking, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to long-time federal sales consultant Larry Allen.

