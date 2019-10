Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The last couple of weeks have been busy on the federal acquisition front. A new fiscal year got underway, even if under a continuing resolution. Then came the departure of Alan Thomas as federal acquisition services commissioner, and that could affect the momentum on several important initiatives. Federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen had more insights in Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.