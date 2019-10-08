Listen Live Sports

DoD IG’s office manages to boost employee favorability

October 8, 2019 9:07 am
 
No federal executive wants his or her agency or bureau to languish at the bottom of those rankings of employee engagement. The scores come from the annual Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey. The Defense Department’s Office of Inspector General was doing pretty poorly, ranking at number 295 out of 320 agencies in its size category. Acting Inspector General Glenn Fine decided to do something about it. By 2018, employee favorability ratings were way above the average. With how they did it, and maybe how others can, too, Fine spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

