DOE and NOAA seek new ways to power ocean observing platforms

October 22, 2019 11:40 am
 
Advancing technology in ocean-based sensors has become crucial to weather forecasting and understanding the environment. But those things generating all the data need electrical power. Now a prize competition by the Energy Department and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration seeks new ways to power ocean observing platforms. Alejandro Moreno is director of water powered technologies at DOE. He talked with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the sorts of technologies the agencies are looking for, and why a prize challenge seemed like a good fit.

