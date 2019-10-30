EPA inspector general nominee faces Senate committee vote

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Today’s confirmation hearing for the next inspector general of the Environmental Protection Agency could be a difficult one. Sean O’Donnell’s predecessor had his hands full with former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. Members of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee have plenty of questions for O’Donnell. For more, Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with E&E News reporter Kevin Bogardus on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.