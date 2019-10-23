Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

FHA, auto safety group honor efforts to engineer life-saving projects

October 23, 2019 11:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Most roads in the United States are under state and local control, but the Federal Government tries to encourage safety. One way is through a joint program between the Federal Highway Administration and the Roadway Safety Foundation. This week they’ve honored seven safety projects that solve big problems. The FHA’s Director of the Office of Safety Technologies Michael Griffith joined the foundation’s executive director, Greg Cohen on Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Federal Highway Administration Greg Cohen Michael Griffith Roadway Safety Foundation Technology Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon