Former intelligence IGs express support for the whistleblower process

The impeachment case has brought forward many questions about whistleblowers, inspectors general, relations with Congress and independence. A few days back a group of former intelligence community IGs posted a letter at the Project on Government Oversight to Congress expressing the IGs’ support for the whistleblower process. Federal News Network’s Nicole Ogrysko caught up with one of the signatories, former National Reconnaissance Office inspector general Eric Feldman for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

