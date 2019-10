Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Sometimes appropriations and student fees don’t cover the ambitions of federal universities. For example, the National Defense University, a prestigious institution at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., is where the NDU Foundation comes in with funding and programmatic support. Its new CEO James Schmeling joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio with what the foundation is all about.

