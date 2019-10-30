Listen Live Sports

GAO: National park and forest employees left without adequate safety plans

October 30, 2019 10:17 am
 
Feds working out there in the nation’s parks and forests face special dangers including potential assault and murder attempts. But agency managers don’t have a good handle on the numbers or types of incidents, nor do they have an adequate safety plan. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin  turned to the director of the natural resources and environment team at the Government Accountability Office, Anne-Marie Fennell.

