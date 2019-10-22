Listen Live Sports

How will DoD’s new intellectual property strategy impact contractors?

October 22, 2019 11:44 am
 
The Defense Department is out with its first department-wide intellectual property strategy. The instruction, released last week, leaves a lot of details still to be addressed. But among other things, it aims to build intellectual property expertise throughout the acquisition workforce, mandates that every acquisition program start its life with an intellectual property strategy, and builds a centralized “cadre” of experts to help program managers with IP issues. Alan Chvotkin is executive vice president at the Professional Services Council. He spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the new IP strategy and how it will impact contractors.

