NASA claims exploration supremacy at international space gathering

October 24, 2019 10:32 am
 
Nothing lasts forever, not even unchallenged U.S. leadership in space. For a long time, U.S. astronauts have had to buy trips on Soviet launches to get to low earth orbit. But that’s all changing. At this week’s International Astronautical Congress in Washington D.C., NASA is taking the opportunity to show off its exploration chops. Deputy Administrator Jim Morhard told Federal Drive with Tom Temin that includes its plans to send a man and a women to the moon by 2024.

