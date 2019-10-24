NASA claims exploration supremacy at international space gathering

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Nothing lasts forever, not even unchallenged U.S. leadership in space. For a long time, U.S. astronauts have had to buy trips on Soviet launches to get to low earth orbit. But that’s all changing. At this week’s International Astronautical Congress in Washington D.C., NASA is taking the opportunity to show off its exploration chops. Deputy Administrator Jim Morhard told Federal Drive with Tom Temin that includes its plans to send a man and a women to the moon by 2024.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.