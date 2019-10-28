Listen Live Sports

New executive orders direct agencies on regulation policy

October 28, 2019 11:52 am
 
People might have missed it in a busy season of budgets, baseball and bickering, but the White House earlier this month issued two executive orders. They follow on earlier ones ordering federal agencies to alter their approach to regulation, with a focus on guidance documents. Eric Crusius, partner at law firm Holland and Knight, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more on what it means.

