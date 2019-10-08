Listen Live Sports

Nonprofit wins award from GSA’s GEAR challenge for data integration

October 8, 2019 9:29 am
 
Somehow data is at the center of many of the government’s management challenges: Better data, better data sharing, and data-based decision-making. Now a nonprofit has won an award from the General Services Administration’s Government Effectiveness Advanced Research, or GEAR challenge. Third Sector Capital Partners, in its words, will pilot an approach to integrate siloed data held by different government agencies. Third Sector’s Managing Director Brian Beachkofski had the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

