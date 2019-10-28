RAND Corp. studies influence of military’s behavioral health technicians

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Deep in the complicated tunnels of the military health system, people will see a job known as behavioral health technicians. The function dates back to World War II, and practitioners have a lot of influence over the mental health services which service members receive. It’s so much influence that the military medical leaders enlisted the RAND Corporation to study behavioral health technicians. Here with what they found, senior behavioral scientist, Dr. Kimberly Hepner joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.