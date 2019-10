Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

More than 30 countries have possession of dangerous nuclear materials like plutonium and enriched uranium. Thanks to the work of my next guest, these materials are safer from theft, diversion or sabotage. Kara De Castro is a management analyst at the National Nuclear Security Administration, and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion of her work.

