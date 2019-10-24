Sen. Mark Warner: Trump administration has mistreated the intelligence community

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The intelligence community has been in the news a lot lately and not always for good reasons. Virginia Senator Mark Warner thinks the Trump administration has not treated the IC correctly, dragging it and its leaders into politics. Sen. Warner discussed his thoughts about it and other national security issues on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.