Sen. Mark Warner: Trump administration has mistreated the intelligence community

October 24, 2019 12:01 pm
 
The intelligence community has been in the news a lot lately and not always for good reasons. Virginia Senator Mark Warner thinks the Trump administration has not treated the IC correctly, dragging it and its leaders into politics. Sen. Warner discussed his thoughts about it and other national security issues on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

