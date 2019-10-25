Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

The latest cohort of Presidential Innovation Fellows has been ushered in

October 25, 2019 11:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

They arrive. They work in a federal agency for a couple of years. And they return to the private sector. But they leave the government changed for the better. They’re the Presidential Innovation Fellows. The latest cohort of 20 fellows was just ushered in. For an update on the program,  its executive director, Josh Di Frances joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Federal Drive Josh Di Frances Presidential Innovation Fellows Tom Temin Federal Drive Workforce

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal