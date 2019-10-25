The latest cohort of Presidential Innovation Fellows has been ushered in

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

They arrive. They work in a federal agency for a couple of years. And they return to the private sector. But they leave the government changed for the better. They’re the Presidential Innovation Fellows. The latest cohort of 20 fellows was just ushered in. For an update on the program, its executive director, Josh Di Frances joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

