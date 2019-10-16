Listen Live Sports

USAID engineering officer up for Sammies for Haiti recovery work

October 16, 2019 10:03 am
 
In 2016 when Haiti was hit with a Category 4 hurricane, the devastation was widespread on an already impoverished nation. That’s where Ryan Shelby comes in. As a foreign service engineering officer for the U.S. Agency for International Development, he worked with other federal agencies local Haitian officials to establish the Build Back Safer II initiative. It supports reconstruction efforts while also ensuring the island’s infrastructure is strong enough to withstand future storms. The program also earned him a nomination in this year’s Service to America Medals. For more, Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with Shelby on  Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

