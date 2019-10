Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Vocational rehab is a major effort at the Department of Veterans Affairs as it tries to get veterans with service-related disabilities into gainful employment. The specific VA component, the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Service, has been doing some updating and modernizing. For details, Executive Director William Streitberger spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

