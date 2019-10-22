Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

VA OIG is teaming up with counterpart at DOJ on health care fraud

October 22, 2019 11:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For big departments like Veterans Affairs, there’s no lack of work for the office of the inspector general. But sometimes even a big OIG can benefit from a partner. To deepen its ability to root out health care fraud, the VA OIG has teamed up with its counterpart at the Justice Department. VA’s inspector general Michael Missal joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the details.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Federal Drive Health Care Fraud Justice Department Michael Missal Tom Temin Federal Drive Veterans Affairs

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified