VA OIG is teaming up with counterpart at DOJ on health care fraud

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For big departments like Veterans Affairs, there’s no lack of work for the office of the inspector general. But sometimes even a big OIG can benefit from a partner. To deepen its ability to root out health care fraud, the VA OIG has teamed up with its counterpart at the Justice Department. VA’s inspector general Michael Missal joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the details.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.