VA still struggling with high vacancy rates at medical facilities

October 25, 2019 11:55 am
 
The Veterans Affairs Department has been dealing with a high vacancy rate for years now. Last year it’s medical facilities had vacancy rates of 11%. That’s why management of care stays stuck on the high risk list maintained by the Government Accountability Office. GAO’s director of Strategic Issues, Robert Goldenkoff joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the latest findings.

