VA still struggling with high vacancy rates at medical facilities

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Veterans Affairs Department has been dealing with a high vacancy rate for years now. Last year it’s medical facilities had vacancy rates of 11%. That’s why management of care stays stuck on the high risk list maintained by the Government Accountability Office. GAO’s director of Strategic Issues, Robert Goldenkoff joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the latest findings.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.