Vietnam Veterans group says Russian trolls targeting US service members, families

October 1, 2019 9:45 am
 
A two-year investigation by the group Vietnam Veterans of America has concluded foreign online trolls are persistently and systematically targeting US service members and veterans. Troll farms backed by the Russian government are some of the biggest malefactors, but they’re far from the only ones. VVA said stopping the campaigns is going to require serious work by both the government and social media companies. To talk about some of those steps, Federal Drive with Tom Temin was joined by Kristofer Goldsmith, VVA’s associate director for Policy and Government Affairs. He’s also the lead investigator on VVA’s troll report.

