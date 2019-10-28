Listen Live Sports

Worsening congressional relations have federal managers watching CR

October 28, 2019 10:57 am
 
They are not clubbing one another over the head yet with canes, but interparty relations on Capitol Hill seem to be worsening by the day. For federal agency managers the question is, “What about that continuing resolution?” For a look at the possibly dreary week ahead Bloomberg Government Editorial Director Loren Duggan joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

