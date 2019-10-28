Worsening congressional relations have federal managers watching CR

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

They are not clubbing one another over the head yet with canes, but interparty relations on Capitol Hill seem to be worsening by the day. For federal agency managers the question is, “What about that continuing resolution?” For a look at the possibly dreary week ahead Bloomberg Government Editorial Director Loren Duggan joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

