2020 budget uncertainty looms as impeachment proceedings ramp up

November 4, 2019 10:29 am
 
With the impeachment proceedings growing wider and deeper, career feds are wondering if they’ll ever see a 2020 budget. Constituents wonder if Congress will pay any attention to the basic needs of the nation. With analysis of the current state of affairs, Fulcrum editor in chief David Hawkings joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin

