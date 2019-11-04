2020 budget uncertainty looms as impeachment proceedings ramp up

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With the impeachment proceedings growing wider and deeper, career feds are wondering if they’ll ever see a 2020 budget. Constituents wonder if Congress will pay any attention to the basic needs of the nation. With analysis of the current state of affairs, Fulcrum editor in chief David Hawkings joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.