Agricultural Research Service admin. inducted into NAPA

Whether its animal genomics or the pathogens on grape vines, chances are the Agricultural Research Service is looking into it. With a vast portfolio of projects, the ARS is among the premier research establishments in the federal government. Now its administrator has been inducted into the National Academy of Public Administration. Chavonda Jacobs-Young joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.

