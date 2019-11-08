Air Force, Carnegie Mellon team up for new research center of excellence

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

While it pursues a digital, data-driven approach, the Air Force is still very much concerned with the physical world, including the materials that will be needed for aircraft of the future. The Air Force Office of Scientific Research and the Air Force Research Laboratory Materials and Manufacturing Directorate have formed a center of excellence with Carnegie Mellon University. Jaimie Tiley, the program officer for Multi-Scale Structural Mechanics and Prognosis at the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share what it’s all about.

