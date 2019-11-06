Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

CFO Act still not fully implemented by all affected agencies

November 6, 2019 10:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Straightforward as it might have been, the Chief Financial Officers Act still has yet to be fully implemented by the 24 departments and agencies to which it applies. This is nearly 30 years after enactment. For the last 10 years, the White House has failed to prepare five-year plans the law requires. For the latest check on the CFO Act, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the Government Accountability Office’s Director of Financial Management and Assurance Issues, Dawn Simpson.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News CFOs Chief Financial Officer's Act Congress Dawn Simpson Federal Drive Government Accountability Office Legislation Management Policy Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit