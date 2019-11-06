CFO Act still not fully implemented by all affected agencies

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Straightforward as it might have been, the Chief Financial Officers Act still has yet to be fully implemented by the 24 departments and agencies to which it applies. This is nearly 30 years after enactment. For the last 10 years, the White House has failed to prepare five-year plans the law requires. For the latest check on the CFO Act, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the Government Accountability Office’s Director of Financial Management and Assurance Issues, Dawn Simpson.

